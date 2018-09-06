The Late 5: Ogun APC ‘settles’ for Akinlade as 2019 guber candidate; Saraki, Mark and Jang jostle for PDP North-central consensus ticket | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun has resolved to field the member representing Egbado South and Ipokia Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade as its governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections.

Forty eight year old Akinlade, popularly known as Triple-A was picked as the consensus candidate by the Ogun West Elders Forum after a long closed-door meeting held overnight to decide on long list of governorship aspirants from the zone.

Speaking after the announcement, an aspirant and the Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunmbi, commended the leadership of the senatorial district for doing a good job at reaching a consensus and assured Akinlade of the support of all.

Leaders of the North-Central geopolitical zone in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have resolved to present a consensus candidate ahead of the forthcoming presidential primaries of the party.

According to a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by Director-General, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Campaign Organisation, Wakil Mohammed, the resolution taken at a meeting held on Wednesday evening at Grand Ibro Hotel, Abuja, was that the time was ripe for the zone to produce the next president of Nigeria since it has competent, capable and experienced aspirants that can improve the fortune of the country.

“The PDP leaders from the region also emphasised that it was the turn of the North-Central region to produce the president of Nigeria, while also mandating the leaders to engage their counterparts in other geopolitical zones, with a view to convincing them to support the consensus aspirant that will be produced by from the North-Central,” part of the statement read.

The Nigeria Police has dismissed three of its officers who raided elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark’s Abuja residence on Tuesday, in search of arms and ammunition following a tip from one Ismail Yakubu, who claimed to have received the information from an unidentified taxi driver.

In a statement by Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood in Abuja on Thursday, the trio were tried under oath in orderly room trial for illegal duty, disobedience to lawful order and misconduct “contrary to the rule of law.

“The IGP has approved the dismissal from the service of the Nigeria Police Force, three Inspectors namely, Godwin Musa, Sada Abubakar and Yabo Paul, and the immediate interdiction of ASP David Dominic who were involved in the unauthorized, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in the search of the residence of Chief Edwin Clark in Asokoro, Abuja on 4th September, 2018,” the statement read.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun on Thursday appointed Abdulrasak Salinsile as his new Chief of Staff.

Media aide to the Governor, Sola Fasure who made this known on Thursday in Osogbo said that the appointment was approved during the State Executive Council meeting, adding that that the new chief of staff was sworn-in immediately.

Salinsile replaces Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Sept. 22 governorship election in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described a recent statement from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), that about six governors and 27 federal lawmakers from the ruling party had perfected plans to defect to its fold, as mere hallucination and comic relief.

Spokesman of the APC, Yekini Nabena, in disclosing this on Thursday, said from the claim of the opposition party, “it was now clear that “the PDP has assumed the role of comic relief ahead of the 2019 General Elections,”

Nabena also stressed that “Nigerians have rejected the PDP and all that it represents – corruption, impunity, waste, greed. Hence, in the face of imminent 2019 defeat, it has chosen to hide behind lies and false realities to save face.”

And stories from around the world:

The US, France, Germany and Canada have agreed with the UK that the Russian government “almost certainly” approved the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury. (BBC)

Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis said on Thursday in Damascus that opposition-controlled Idlib province will soon be restored to Syrian state sovereignty, vowing to win any coming war. (Reuters)

The International Criminal Court said Thursday it had jurisdiction to probe the forced deportation of Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar’s military as a possible crime against humanity.(AFP)

Ethiopia has reopened its embassy in Eritrea after a 20-year hiatus, in a further sign of improving relations between the neighbours who signed a peace accord earlier this year. (Al Jazeera)

French President Emmanuel Macron took a rare public dig at German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday by questioning her party’s ties with Hungary’s right-wing leader as the EU prepares for an election next year. (Reuters)