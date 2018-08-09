The YNaija Cover – the 9th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

“Seven and a Half Dates” reportedly makes 10 million naira in three days, but when will Nollywood stop lying?

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Dolapo is a writer and journalist who works with YNaija. He has interests in Christianity, politics and sports

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 9, 2018

The Late 5: EFCC unfreezes Benue Govt accounts, Dasuki’s case and others will be reviewed – Seiyefa, new DSS chief | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The acting Director-General of the Department of State Services ( DSS), ...

Bernard Dayo August 9, 2018

Tiannah’s Empire S2, Ep 2: Toyin Lawani isn’t bleaching, the shade at Nigerian designers and other takeaways

Thirty minutes into the second episode of Tiannah’s Empire‘s sophomore season, I messaged a friend asking what he thought about ...

Bernard Dayo August 9, 2018

From today, Omoni Oboli’s box office hit “Wives on Strike” will be available for streaming on iROKOtv

In a bid to expand its library on Nollywood content, iROKOtv will introduce Omoni Oboli’s Wives on Strike to its ...

Bernard Dayo August 9, 2018

“Seven and a Half Dates” reportedly makes 10 million naira in three days, but when will Nollywood stop lying?

I didn’t see Seven and a Half Dates when it was released in cinemas last week Friday, partly because of ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 9, 2018

The Big 5: Saraki meets Babaginda in Minna behind closed doors, Govs Forum condemns freezing of Benue accounts by EFCC | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Wednesday held a private meeting ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 8, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Godswill Akpabio, Gimba Kakanda, Olukemi Mabayoje‏ and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail