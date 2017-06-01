The YNaija Ranking: Victoria Orenze takes the top spot on our Top 10 Gospel Artiste countdown

Victoria Orenze found herself walk gallantly into the top spot this month courtesy of her 2 hours plus worship session; The Return that held at the University of Lagos in December 2016. Before now, Victoria Orenze wasn’t a popular name in Nigerian Gospel music scene so it came as a bolt from the blue when her worship session started making waves. The session is just one irresistible and beautiful worship experience we have seen in a while and since then, her face has been seen regularly on church flyers. We wish her all the very best and believe she would remain in this top spot for some time.

Nathaniel Bassey released Alagbada Ina recently which also made the track list for his new album; Revival Flames. As usual, the song made a hit and has become a part of our worship playlist.

Who wouldn’t love to groove to Glowreeyah Braimah’s Eze? That song possesses a vibe that only Glowreeyah can exude.

Once again, Ada Ehi’s Only you Jesus makes its way into the top 10 chart. It seems we are not over the euphoria yet. So, let’s hope it climbs up the chart this time.

Artiste Song Rank This Month Rank Last Month Victoria Orenze On Fire 1 New Entry Nathaniel Bassey Alagbada Ina 2 New Entry Glowreeyah Braimah Eze 3 New Entry Obiora Obiwon Mercy 4 New Entry Frank Edwards Under the canopy 5 New Entry Nathaniel Bassey Onise Iyanu 6 5 Glowreeyah Braimah Jesus is Here 7 New Entry Tim Godfrey Bless the Lord 8 New Entry Sammie Okposo A Marvelous thing 9 New Entry Ada Ehi Only You Jesus 10 New Entry

*The Top 10 Gospel Artiste Countdown is ranked based on Quality of Music, Airplay, Social Media Numbers, Church Rotation (i.e. ability to filter through church pulpits) and Artiste Profile