The YNaija Ranking: Wazobia FM takes the top spot in our top 25 radio stations countdown

Wazobia FM has upstaged Urban FM in our ranking for the top 25 radio stations. Wazobia which was previously ranked in the third position achieved this feat due to its listenership, talk ability and engagement. In the month under review, the sister station to Cool FM and Nigeria Info upped its game as it ‘recruited’ new fans.

The station which broadcasts primarily in the pidgin language also appealed to listeners due to its strictly Made in Nigeria music playlist.

Inspiration FM made it to the top five this week, as Top Radio dropped off the top five.

Radio StationRank This MonthRank Last Month
Wazobia FM13
Beat FM22
Urban FM31
Inspiration FM49
Cool FM55
Soundcity Radio66
Brila FM78
Top Radio84
Bond FM97
Smooth FM1010

*The radio stations are ranked based on 4 criteria: Listenership, Programming Quality, Brand and Reputation, and Influence.

