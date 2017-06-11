The YNaija Ranking: Wazobia FM takes the top spot in our top 25 radio stations countdown

Wazobia FM has upstaged Urban FM in our ranking for the top 25 radio stations. Wazobia which was previously ranked in the third position achieved this feat due to its listenership, talk ability and engagement. In the month under review, the sister station to Cool FM and Nigeria Info upped its game as it ‘recruited’ new fans.

The station which broadcasts primarily in the pidgin language also appealed to listeners due to its strictly Made in Nigeria music playlist.

Inspiration FM made it to the top five this week, as Top Radio dropped off the top five.

Radio Station Rank This Month Rank Last Month Wazobia FM 1 3 Beat FM 2 2 Urban FM 3 1 Inspiration FM 4 9 Cool FM 5 5 Soundcity Radio 6 6 Brila FM 7 8 Top Radio 8 4 Bond FM 9 7 Smooth FM 10 10

*The radio stations are ranked based on 4 criteria: Listenership, Programming Quality, Brand and Reputation, and Influence.