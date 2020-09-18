The #YNaijaCover: APC’s Governor Akeredolu, Ludo Souvenirs and the Alagabaka Game of Thrones

On an unsuspecting Friday afternoon, several pictures quickly circulated the internet displaying a heap of slippers and rows of ludo games. One can easily dismiss this as something inconsequential but upon closer inspection, you are confronted with the face of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, printed on the ludo sets.

Many concluded that supporters of the Ondo state government had thought it appropriate to share slippers and ludo as “election souvenirs” in a bid to win over the constituency and soon, discussion erupted all over social media.

We’ve seen bags of rice, garri and even kegs of oil but ludo? Applaud the creativity! When you thought you’d seen it all, the Nigerian government is sure to pull up and surprise you.

As hilarious as it is, it is also overwhelmingly tragic. Is this all it takes to win the votes of Nigerians? We can always trust the political class to gnaw at any and everything to attain power and to retain a seat in government, but should we not as citizens develop a standard for ourselves? What happened to checking out the politicians’ proposed policy or their past achievements?

It is very undignifying if this is all it takes to buy our votes. Nigerians will continue to be tools in the hands of politicians if we do not wisen up -soon.