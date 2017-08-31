Theresa May plans to remain Prime Minister for “long term”

British Prime Minister, Theresa May has stated her desire to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, saying she intends to remain in power “for the long term”, BBC reports.

Mrs May while speaking in her second-day visit to Japan, said her job surpasses just delivering Brexit but to define the UK’s place in the world and also to tackle domestic “injustices”.

While Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson gave the PM (who has been under pressure after losing her Commons majority in a snap election called earlier this year) his “undivided backing”, opposition Labour insists she is being delusional.

Speaking on a visit to Maiduguri in Northern Nigeria, Mr Johnson said she could “certainly” win an absolute majority at the next general election.

Unexpectedly, shadow Cabinet Office minister Jon Trickett said the prime minister was "deluding herself" about her ambition to remain in power until the next election.

He said, “Neither the public nor Tory MPs believe her fantasy of staying on till 2022. Theresa May leads a zombie government.”

In the wake of May’s party failure to win June’s general election outrightly, several MPs called on her to reconsider her position.

A Former Chancellor George Osborne, who was sacked by the PM, said she was a “dead woman walking”.

When asked whether she wanted to lead her party into the next general election, May replied saying, “Yes, I’m here for the long term. What me and my government are about is not just delivering on Brexit but delivering a brighter future for the UK.”

She said she wanted to ensure “global Britain could take its trading place in the world, as well as dealing with those injustices domestically that we need to do to ensure that strong, more global, but also fairer Britain for the future”