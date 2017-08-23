The Thread: “Garba Shehu is working against Buhari” | TwitterNG gives Garba Shehu a good knock out

If you’re anywhere near a device with data, you must know that Nigerians are bleeding shame and Garba Shehu is squarely to blame. You see, after we celebrated the return of our president who had been away for 103 days visiting the Queen, with proper pomp and paegantry, we were told the President would resume work from his home – just as he did the first time he went away.

Okay, no biggie. He’s done this before, right? Right. Just as we were getting over the news, further clarification began to stream in. The President was confined to his house quarters because the office was being renovated, his aides said.

Some renovations are on going at the office. He's a fully equipped office in his residence, he'll be back to the main office after the works https://t.co/eSkfqL9Hcc — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 21, 2017

That’s all well and good. The question on everyone’s mind was why the renovations did not take place during Buhari’s three month hiatus. In the spirit of bants, TwitterNG offered up a reason.

Exhibit A:

And before we could say Jack Robinson, the Presidency up and ran with it. I mean all the waaaaaaaaay.

Now here we are today, with international media giving us a good ass whooping for thinking up this lame excuse to explain away the president working from home.

So forgive us if we need to take a moment and just LOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL.

Wait. Lol. Are you saying this complete joke is what Mallam Garba Shehu basically told the world? — Gidimeister (@Gidimeister) August 22, 2017

The rest of TwitterNg hasn’t been so kind. Here’s Omadi offering up his services:

Feyi, please kindly recommend my company to Alhaji Garba Shehu. We produce high potent rodent poison pic.twitter.com/S3vEqB7LTT — Omadi (@iamtenseven) August 22, 2017

Saboteur

Garba Shehu was nominated by Atiku. Worked with Atiku for many years. Buhari is Naive to think he won't be sabotaging his government. — Mr. Loco (@tope414) August 22, 2017

Garba Shehu is working against BUHARI, It's obvious — The Nigerian Wailers (@NGRWailers) August 22, 2017

Garba Shehu just swept away whatever goodwill Buhari's return engendered by the reason he gave. Sad. — Ben Agande (@otsupunu) August 22, 2017

In the eyes of the sane,the mad man has a problem. In the eyes of the mad man the sane has the problem. Garba Shehu's moral depravity — alphonsus ogherohwo (@alphyogherohwo) August 22, 2017

When you think you have heard it all Garba Shehu says rodents have damaged @NGRPresident Office. So he will be working from home — Odun Ola (@abbide) August 22, 2017

Big up to the media aides without parallel

When "Garba Shehu",Lia Muhammad , Femi Adesina, Lauretta speaks ,💪💪💪They all trend back to back .What comes out of Their mouth is hazardous — Ebo Gerald (@ebogerald1) August 22, 2017

Here’s our letter

Open Letter to Garba Shehu pic.twitter.com/9fWw5X4ZS8 — Made In Ibadan (@UrbanCulture06) August 23, 2017

Foreign press chews us up

How foreign press views our tomfoolery. Instead of squaring up with Nigerians truthfully, Garba Shehu chose to mess our image up the more.😠 pic.twitter.com/aTSkK7AxAX — Olaudah Equiano® (@Uruokpala) August 23, 2017

The solution:

Oga Buhari, your appointee, Garba Shehu didn't cross our national red line but I am sure he crossed your integrity red line Sack him NOW. — Banky (@AdeBanqie) August 22, 2017

But, hol’ up

Garba Shehu

Lai Mohammed

Femi Adesina And we genuinely thought Dame Patience was entertaining 😂 This one na Season Film. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — VoN (@frenemic) August 22, 2017

Oboy. No be small tin.