The Thread: “Garba Shehu is working against Buhari” | TwitterNG gives Garba Shehu a good knock out

If you’re anywhere near a device with data, you must know that Nigerians are bleeding shame and Garba Shehu is squarely to blame. You see, after we celebrated the return of our president who had been away for 103 days visiting the Queen, with proper pomp and paegantry, we were told the President would resume work from his home – just as he did the first time he went away.

Okay, no biggie. He’s done this before, right? Right. Just as we were getting over the news, further clarification began to stream in. The President was confined to his house quarters because the office was being renovated, his aides said.

That’s all well and good. The question on everyone’s mind was why the renovations did not take place during Buhari’s three month hiatus. In the spirit of bants, TwitterNG offered up a reason.

Exhibit A:

And before we could say Jack Robinson, the Presidency up and ran with it. I mean all the waaaaaaaaay.

Now here we are today, with international media giving us a good ass whooping for thinking up this lame excuse to explain away the president working from home.

So forgive us if we need to take a moment and just LOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL.

The rest of TwitterNg hasn’t been so kind. Here’s Omadi offering up his services:

Saboteur

Big up to the media aides without parallel

Here’s our letter

Foreign press chews us up

The solution:

But, hol’ up

Oboy. No be small tin.

