“Stylish restworking” ” See lying and witchcraft” | Buhari says he’s working from home- again. TwitterNG runs mad

Media aide to the president, Bashir Ahmad has corroborated news reports that President Buhari will be working from home for some time while renovations are ongoing at his office.

See below:

Some renovations are on going at the office. He's a fully equipped office in his residence, he'll be back to the main office after the works https://t.co/eSkfqL9Hcc — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 21, 2017

Considering the fact that President Buhari has been away for 3 months, wasn’t that time enough for whatever grand renovations to be done? Why wait till the president returns to begin renovation or is the presidency taking us for fools?

TwitterNG seems to think so. See below:

Here we go again! Buhari working from home – TheCable https://t.co/oUSfFRa8Z9 — The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) August 21, 2017

Buhari was away for over 3 months. All this couldn't have been done in that time? 🙂 https://t.co/ZzzEB7FUzE — J(ones) (@je_mc2) August 21, 2017

Well-done. E ku….. Renovations how many times? Stylish restworking — Pero (@Peflakes) August 21, 2017

I guess when he was away his office was converted to a playground for toddlers. — Dr. Light (@papasguy1) August 21, 2017

Removing cobwebs and hoovering carpets is now called renovation? https://t.co/ONguv6qWPZ — tyro (@DoubleEph) August 21, 2017

You people really have no respect for us. https://t.co/U69wBu46oh — Akwybombom (@feline_eyes) August 21, 2017

Ordinary renovation, you people are complaining. Our president deserves a sparkling new office. https://t.co/0XMCMsky9w — Asa Nwa (@AfricanCeleb) August 21, 2017

Yeah. So nobody knew he was going to come home before Saturday. They had to wait for him to return before renovation starts. Nice. https://t.co/b5lK6Y1rAC — The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) August 21, 2017

Receipts:

~Understanding Lying And Witchcraft In Buhari's Aso rock~ pic.twitter.com/j94rOMJncd — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) August 21, 2017

A guess: Renovations will go on until just before Sallah, Daura time, then he'll go on annual leave and won't be back until next year. — T. Rankïn' 🤓 (@AfroVII) August 21, 2017

Babalawo, you have seen well.