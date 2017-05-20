The Thread: #Nepawahala | NEPA takes major L on Twitter NG

Our electricity problems in Nigeria looks like it’s been from time immemorial. With each new Minister of Power, our electricity woes get compounded. At this point, Nigerians are convinced constant electricity is rocket science. There can be no other valid explanation.

With this in mind, Nigerians descended on Twitter with savage bants, designed to portray the helplessness of our situation as well as make us laugh. That’s how we cope: we laugh at our sorrows.

Enjoy!

Nepa wahala.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: How America’s legislature propagates slavery using prisoners

Opinion: Is content really King?

Peregrino Brimah: Jonathan actually defeated Boko Haram while Buhari mopped up