The Thread: #Nepawahala | NEPA takes major L on Twitter NG

Our electricity problems in Nigeria looks like it’s been from time immemorial. With each new Minister of Power, our electricity woes get compounded. At this point, Nigerians are convinced constant electricity is rocket science. There can be no other valid explanation.

With this in mind, Nigerians descended on Twitter with savage bants, designed to portray the helplessness of our situation as well as make us laugh. That’s how we cope: we laugh at our sorrows.

Enjoy!

When Nepa gives you light for 2 weeks straight , just know that 5 years worth of electricity you have gotten.#Nepawahala — Ijebu 🔥Fire Lord🔥 (@mrDianose) May 19, 2017

#nepawahala How NEPA be looking at you when you say

"I will iron all of them tomorrow" pic.twitter.com/LkyAoYynkd — O.C.H.E (@oche_official) May 19, 2017

When you quickly want to send your CV to Shell, but your Laptop battery drains & their is no light #NepaWahala pic.twitter.com/Z1JVI2hFHv — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) May 19, 2017

How you look when there's light in the next house,but there's no light in your house.#NepaWahala pic.twitter.com/8xy9GRVi6P — FEMI💗 (@ThePelumii) May 19, 2017

when children randomly shout 'Up NEPA' when there's no light. #NepaWahala pic.twitter.com/FBhvnTiWW7 — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) May 19, 2017

After using the fan to chase mosquitoes away for 2 hours, then NEPA takes the light by 12 midnight. #NepaWahala Mosquitoes: pic.twitter.com/DlXxalbW0m — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) May 19, 2017

#NepaWahala

When NEPA takes light at midnight and fan goes off.

😥😥 Mosquitoes: pic.twitter.com/QCfEbYieoc — WYSIWYG.😜 (@ifeanj) May 19, 2017

your face when NEPA officials bring their ladder into the neighbourhood #NepaWahala pic.twitter.com/F4ZFVtzNNk — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) May 19, 2017

Think this is complicated? don't pay NEPA bills, it takes Nepa officials just 5 seconds to detect which wire leads to your house #NepaWahala pic.twitter.com/FoCdtU5Akq — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) May 19, 2017

#NepaWahala

News: NEPA official left stranded on pole after residents remove ladder he used to climb

Me: pic.twitter.com/TyZJVCNG8U — YOu SiP_RAiN (@WeSmokeCLouds) May 19, 2017

#Nepawahala

When you go to NEPA office to report lack of electricity only to see them using a generator pic.twitter.com/85Q0x4MNYt — Your Father (@DrKraken4) May 19, 2017

How your neighbours be trooping in with their phones when they hear the sound of your Gen #NepaWahala pic.twitter.com/PkDKMxCQL8 — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) May 19, 2017

Pastor to congreation: 'You are the light of the world'

Nepa:#NepaWahala pic.twitter.com/RjwMQ8Yjq7 — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) May 20, 2017

#NepaWahala Politician: Vote for me, I'd provide you with constant electricity After elections: Sir, where's the electricity? Politician: pic.twitter.com/pMJDYUyFtI — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) May 19, 2017

Meanwhile in the east, #NEPAwahala from #EEDC The person narrating is just hilarious 😅😳 pic.twitter.com/Nh8zjLvshs — Y! Online (@YNaija) May 20, 2017

Nepa wahala.