The Thread: This are the ultimate solutions to cheating

As Nigerian take to Twitter to share how they found out their partners were cheating on them, two tweeps have proposed interesting solutions to the matter.

See below:

2.

Okay na.

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Pius Adesanmi: Has the Muslim-Christian scuffle unleashed the revenge of the gods?

Today’s Noisemakers: Obasanjo, Mr Aye Dee + Lai Mohammed gets flogged to within an inch of his lies

The Thread: “I walked in on them having sex” | A flood of crazy stories follow this ‘innocent’ question