The Thread: “Women are cheating savages/geniuses”- An exposé

Twitter NG’s discussion today is on cheating. It might have something to do with the revelation @asikiyageorge54 threw out yesterday.

[In case you missed it]: “The Thread: I helped my boss cheat on her husband and now he’s coming after me”

Crazy stuff, I tell you.

Now the conversation has moved on to who is better at cheating: guys or ladies. According to @Sandymonajj, ladies win this hands down.

Check on it:

Yall will be shocked at the amount of ladies that cheat,but we don't know because the Men don't cry over it or most don't get caught at all😊 — Mo🍭 (@Sandymonajj) June 6, 2017

Leaving no traces to cheating..

Women lie better, giving off this innocent aura but don't be fooled Women bend the rules 🌚🌚🌚🌚 — Mo🍭 (@Sandymonajj) June 6, 2017

Women are Cheating Savages/ Geniuses🙃 Just pray for a woman that truly RESPECTS you 😋 — Mo🍭 (@Sandymonajj) June 6, 2017

Reactions:

Scum!

Basically, women are scum.

Tueh! I'm never sleeping with any of you again. https://t.co/HjxstPo8vW — Zuma Stagnetti 🌚 (@spacyzuma) June 6, 2017

Why women cheat

Tbh, a woman can stay with you 20 + years not love you, will be hard for a man, women are good with pretense, men are not. — Jay Ford (@Jay4d_GH) June 6, 2017

Mogbe!

Aiye le o! — 3leven100 (@3leven100) June 6, 2017

How man go do?

What men think now

This thread gonna get some niggas on their toes 😂😂 — Chuks 🇳🇬 (@NUELONEPE) June 6, 2017

Guys looking @ their gf now pic.twitter.com/QYf77HJQqG — furqan (@opozit00) June 6, 2017

And the award for most Unfaithful goes go…

Nigerian married women are the most unfaithful in the world according to Durex Global Research — Share Your Views (@SayUrViews) June 6, 2017

Thank you

This thread 👏👏👏👏 I love that it's coming from a lady. — Tessyama👑 (@tescool) June 6, 2017

This thread… accurate! — Muyiwa Afolayan (@iam_alphonse) June 6, 2017

welcome to guysville. You are officially a bro 😁 and every guy's favourite MCM 😂😂 — Nate (@SimplyNate) June 6, 2017

This thread is everything 👯👏👏👯 — Pumpkins (@pumkingood) June 6, 2017

Damn. Whistle blown.