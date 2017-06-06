30 Boko Haram soldiers reportedly arrested for demanding leave, bonues

More than 30 Cameroonian soldiers fighting the insurgent group, Boko Haram, have been arrested after they staged a demonstration demanding the payment of bonuses and some leave.

According to the country’s defense ministry, the soldiers on Sunday “set about stopping traffic with barricades on national route number one,” Daily Post reports. 

The officers demanded immediate relief from duty as well as payment of bonuses paid ‘international soldiers’, the ministry said. 

The soldiers were said to have been transferred from the Zigue area in the far north to capital Yaounde where they were placed under arrest and a judicial investigation has been opened against them.

