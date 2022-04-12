Tinubu says he has no ‘son’ that will make a presidential declaration; Ngige says he is tired of ASUU strikes | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tinubu says he has no ‘son’ to make such a declaration

Bandits kill 78 people in Plateau

Youths write IGP, demand probe, justice for Osinachi

Labour Minister, Ngige, explains why he is tired of ASUU strikes

JAMB releases 2022 UTME mock results

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Tinubu says he has no ‘son’ to make such a declaration

Bola Tinubu and Yemi Osinabjo in conversation

National leader of the APC and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu Monday, after a meeting with 12 APC governors at the Abuja, said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is not his “son.”

He said, “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such declaration.

“The fact that we have people in our party that express desire to lead the party into the highest office in the electoral contest shows how much this our party has resonated with Nigerians and our party members.”

On the purpose of meeting with the APC governors, Tinubu said it was merely to seek collaboration, support and encouragement concerning his presidential bid.

‘Bandits kill 78 people in Plateau’

According to The Guardian, the gunmen that attacked Kukawa, Gyambawu, Dungur, Kyaram, Yelwa, Dadda, Wanka, Shuwaka, Gwamnadaji and Dadin Kowa villages on Sunday killed 78 persons.

A resident of an affected community, Fanya Ali, told journalists that 36 persons were killed in Kukawa, 24 in Gyambawu, eight in Kyaram and 10 in Wanka.

According to him, the number of dead bodies in the bush is still unknown, the same as the number of houses razed. He also disclosed that many injured victims were admitted to Dengi General Hospital and Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Youths write IGP, demand probe, justice for Osinachi

Popular Gospel singer, Osinachi and husband, Peter Osinachi

Following the death of gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu, a coalition of Christian youths under the aegis of the Christian Association of Nigeria (Youth Wing), Monday, called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali to commence an investigation into the matter.

The organisation said the probe became expedient because information at its disposal from reliable sources including friends and close family members has it that Nwachukwu died as a result of domestic violence at the hands of her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

Read also: Osinachi: Why religious institutions must frown on cases of abuse

The national chairman of YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere, made the demand in a letter to the IGP obtained by journalists in Abuja yesterday.

Also, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen in a statement titled, ‘The untimely death of one of Nigeria’s finest gospel artistes’ said, “As with every news of domestic violence which spreads like wildfire, I was woken up to the news of the untimely death of one of Nigeria’s finest female gospel Artistes Osinachi Nwachukwu who was said to have died as a result of cancer on April 8, 2022. The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs under my watch will prosecute this matter to get justice for Osinachi.”

Labour Minister, Ngige, explains why he is tired of ASUU strikes

In a statement Monday in Abuja by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Patience Onuobia, after a meeting with members of the government’s team on the 2009 Federal Government/University-based Unions’ Agreement Renegotiation Committee, led by its Chairman, Prof. Nimi Briggs, Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, said he is tired of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) going on a strike every time there is a disagreement with the Federal Government.

“I am not the Minister of Education. I cannot go to the Education Minister and dictate to him how to run his place. But I told ASUU that they should be bombarding the Federal Ministry of Education for this to be moved forward.

“There are many ways to do so. If you go to the Labour Act, there is something called picketing. You can picket. A strike is the ultimate thing. Picketing means that you can stay in the corridor, clapping or singing. Workers are permitted to do so. But I am tired that every time there is a disagreement, it is a strike.

“And the bosses in the Federal Ministry of Education don’t feel the strike. It is the children and some of us, as parents that have our children in public schools…”

“…If anybody is interested in the welfare of workers in Nigerian universities, I am number one. I told my colleagues that what university professors showed us here as their salaries is unacceptable,” he said.

JAMB releases 2022 UTME mock results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examinations conducted on April 9.

Announcing the results in its weekly bulletin released on Monday in Abuja, the board said that candidates could now visit the board’s site to check their results.

It said, “Candidates, who sat for the mock examination should visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng, click on “2022 Mock Result Checking” and input their UTME Registration Number to access their results.”