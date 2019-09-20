Tiwa Savage and Guy Manoukian to headline the Nigerian-Lebanese Multicultural Concert; Live In Lagos: Music Hall

The community that began with the arrival of Elias Khoury on the shores of Lagos in 1890 has since morphed into a thriving and key part of the various communities that make up the Nigerian Body Politic.

From Trade and Business to the Entertainment sector, they contribute their quota to the social fabric of the country which most of them now call home.  For the last four generations, both the Nigerian and Lebanese cultures have grown together through much of the history that has permeated Nigeria and this has added the Lebanese flavor to the various cultures that Nigeria is comprised of.

The Entertainment/Hospitality sector is one of the key spheres of community that the Lebanese have impacted on in Nigeria and have become influential players in.

The Live in Lagos: Music Hall is a concert that depicts the fusion of both communities/cultures through music and entertainment. Assembling the biggest female artist in the country, Tiwa Savage, and one of the biggest stars in the Lebanese-Armenian Entertainment Industry, Guy Manoukian, with Bovi as the host and DJ Sose to bring the party, Live in Lagos is set to serve Lagosians with premium Nigerian entertainment with a twist of Lebanese flavor.

The ensemble is only fitting for an unprecedented show of this magnitude. The show only improves the union between both cultures and would appropriately depict the extent of the meld between Native Nigerians and the Lebanese migrants who have since become Nigerian-Lebanese.

