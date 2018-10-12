Today’s Noisemakers: Amara Nwankpa, Pastor Ola, Yemi Alade, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Pastor Ola

“ I want us to close our eyes and move with the spirit, I can feel his power flowing, the lord that kept you since January, February and now we are in October, I say Hooollyyyy are you lord, *speaks in tongue small* all creations call you….” pic.twitter.com/rf5L01H7vh — PASTOR OLA 😇 (@Biisi96) October 12, 2018

Who will tell this guy to stop this? Lmao!!

2. Amara Nwankpa

Let me let you guys in on a secret: Election turnout counts!

The more voters show up to vote on election day, the harder it is for rigging strategies to work. So, don't sit at home if you think they are going to rig it anyway. Turn up and give them one more reason to worry. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) October 12, 2018

Louder please! Louder. We can’t hear at the back!

We should really learn to shove off that I-don’t-care attitude during elections, especially when we want things to change for good.

3. Queen Yetty

If I act rich on Twitter and you know me in real life, I take God beg you, keep quiet. I kanor be poor Online and Offline. pic.twitter.com/8xo4FXUdoz — Her Sexillency 👑 💕 (@Queenyetty_1) October 12, 2018

Lai lai! What is the mouth for apart from eating? We connor keep quiet oo.

4. Yoma Victor

2015 – swing vote came from among those who disliked the GEJ government

2019 – swing vote will come from among those who dislike the Buhari government. Question: will the 2019 swing vote numbers top that of 2015? This is how the winner will emerge in 2019. — Taiwo's Husband (@YomaVictor) October 12, 2018

5. Ifueko Charmien

Do all the good you can,

By all the means you can,

In all the ways you can,

In all the places you can,

At all the times you can,

To all the people you can,

As long as ever you can. — Ifueko Charmien (@ifycharmien) October 12, 2018

6. Ed Latimore

Taking care of yourself makes it easier for you to take care of other people. — Ed Latimore (@EdLatimore) October 12, 2018

7. Yemi Alade

The truth will set u free, since 1960 no constant electricity …… still same Government in 2018. #Nigeria — #OHMYGOSH (@yemialadee) October 12, 2018