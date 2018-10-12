The YNaija Cover – the 12th of October

Isime Esene: Obasanjo has elevated hypocrisy to an art form

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 12, 2018

The Late 5: APC says Obasanjo lobbying for alleged U.S ban on Atiku to be lifted; Zamfara Governor reveals he’s being pressured to dump APC | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has received credible reports ...

Editor October 12, 2018

Isime Esene: Obasanjo has elevated hypocrisy to an art form

Yesterday, Atiku Abubakar got a much needed reprieve from his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo. The former Vice President got the ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 12, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Disney releases magical teaser to live-action Aladdin; Davido reacts to reports of break-up with Chioma | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 12, 2018

The Big 5: Presidency, Buhari Campaign Organisation, APC reacts to Atiku’s endorsement; Dankwambo joins race for Senate | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The Presidency late Thursday reacted to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 11, 2018

Ibe Kachikwu responds to report saying he ‘lied about his First Class Degree’

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Service, Ibe Kachikwu has Thursday, replied a Premium Times report stating that he lied about his ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 11, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 11th of October

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:   BREAKING: Obasanjo meets Atiku, endorses him for 2019 ...

