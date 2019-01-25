Today’s Noisemakers: Banky W on INEC printing wrong party logo, DJ Cuppy, Ayo Sogunro, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

An URGENT thread: The logo that will show for MDP on the Election day ballot papers is wrong. We’ve tried to see if the ballot papers can be reprinted, but that is unfortunately impossible. So we move. No sense crying over spilt milk. The good news is WE ARE ON THE BALLOT. (1) pic.twitter.com/6J0etwWeDq — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) January 24, 2019

Most times when a woman is called a whore, it is because she has the sexual morals of a man — Igbo Wolf (@TheIgboWolf) January 25, 2019

To Cuppy This Rolls 🤘🏿 pic.twitter.com/xb02sad0tO — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) January 25, 2019

You lost me when you used “am” instead of “I’m”. — La Belle Obidegwu (@Julietbliss) January 24, 2019

Dear faux ally, stop trying to use fear to discourage an LGBQT pride taking place in Lagos. No one has ever said it will be easy, they know that. The first pride as i recently learnt, ended in blood shed. Your job as an ally is to stand with them not tell them how to get rights. — 🐉 (@KingNelo2) January 25, 2019

So sorry to hear that Iyin Aboyeji was bullied here for his political position until he felt the need deactivate his account. I am always surprised by how much more we attack fellow citizens than we do elected officials. A national waste of energy. — Ayo Sogunro (@ayosogunro) January 25, 2019