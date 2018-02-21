Today’s Noisemakers: Barack Obama, Efe, Ycee, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Barack Obama

Evangelist Billy Graham, a confidant to presidents and a globe-trotting preacher who converted millions to Christianity. died Wednesday, aged 99.

Obama mourns him.

2. Peter Bryans

Lol! Some people and their way of advising people.

Is that how people become fat?

What about when he offers himself food to eat?

3. Olufunmilayo

It’s always good to have a ‘reason’ to, at least, remember that someone exists in your life. But, Doctor says otherwise.

Is it your wallpaper?

4. Efe

What must have triggered this?

Sure looks like piled up anger.

But… Are we not supposed to understand how to control anger?

5. Elnathan John

6. Kayode Ogundamisi

And when they do, hope it would not end up on Twitter:

7. YCee

Nigeria has now turned to the ‘modern-money-swallowing’ version of Animal Version.

