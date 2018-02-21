Today’s Noisemakers: Barack Obama, Efe, Ycee, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

1. Barack Obama

Evangelist Billy Graham, a confidant to presidents and a globe-trotting preacher who converted millions to Christianity. died Wednesday, aged 99.

Obama mourns him.

Billy Graham was a humble servant who prayed for so many – and who, with wisdom and grace, gave hope and guidance to generations of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 21, 2018

2. Peter Bryans

Lol! Some people and their way of advising people.

A friend of mine asked how he could reduce his weight.

ME: Tip to reduce weight,First turn your head to the left and then to the right. Repeat this exercise every time you're offered sth to eat. Wait for the results😂😂🏃🏃 pic.twitter.com/Fmu8O4AbKy — Peter Bryans Mcdowells (@PeterBryans) February 21, 2018

Is that how people become fat?

What about when he offers himself food to eat?

3. Olufunmilayo

It’s always good to have a ‘reason’ to, at least, remember that someone exists in your life. But, Doctor says otherwise.

Rihanna just turned thirty and you made her your wallpaper and dedicated social media messages to her.

Even though she doesn’t know you. But your own friend turns thirty and the first thing you tell them is how you are worried they will end up in Shiloh. You don’t have sense. — YourFavOnlineDoctor (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 21, 2018

Is it your wallpaper?

4. Efe

What must have triggered this?

Sure looks like piled up anger.

But… Are we not supposed to understand how to control anger?

5. Elnathan John

It is really exhausting to read what passes as journalism in Nigeria. Really low quality, uncritical regurgitation of press releases or trolling of perceived enemies. Just shit. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 21, 2018

6. Kayode Ogundamisi

.@MBuhari @GarShehu @AsoRock @ProfOsinbajo now that @PoliceNG is confirming 111 girls are missing from Yobe girls school. Will it take us invoking Sango to get you to speak about it and update us on what is happening? — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) February 21, 2018

And when they do, hope it would not end up on Twitter:

I have directed the Military and Police to mobilize immediately to ensure that all the missing girls of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, are found. The Minister of Defence will also lead a Federal Government delegation to Yobe tomorrow, to ascertain the situation. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 21, 2018

I share the anguish of all the parents and guardians of the girls that remain unaccounted for. I would like to assure them that we are doing all in our power to ensure the safe return of all the girls. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 21, 2018

7. YCee

Nigeria has now turned to the ‘modern-money-swallowing’ version of Animal Version.

Monkey don swallow money oh 😂😂 Snake in the monkey shadow things 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5eoXi8PE6n — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCEE) February 21, 2018