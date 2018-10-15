Today’s Noisemakers: Ebuka Akara, Dipo Awojide, Dami Elebe, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Felicity

I feel sorry for Netflix era kids. They will never know the high stakes adrenaline of running to the bathroom/fridge/bedroom in a single ad break, with the beckoning call of a sibling screaming “It’s ONNNNNN” to send you hurdling over furniture to get back in time. — Felicity (@FlossAus) October 14, 2018

Don’t mind them jare! Every damn thing has been made easy and yet we want to rely on the government to do almost everything.

2. Dipo Awojide

When the children of the rich gets killed by the police, within 48 hours there’s a statement, policemen are arrested & an investigation is carried out. Folks from the middle class and humble backgrounds don’t enjoy similar privileges. Police reforms in Nigeria is needed urgently. pic.twitter.com/7KxD7En3Pk — Dr. Dípò (@OgbeniDipo) October 15, 2018

All Nigerian Lives Matter indeed!!!

When will these people start listening to the common man?

3. Ben Murray-Bruce

My heartfelt condolences to the family of Senator Nenadi Usman over the murder of her 31-year-old daughter, Anita Akapson. Most disturbing is the reported shielding of the officer who carried out the dastardly act. I demand a full & public investigation by our security agencies. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) October 15, 2018

Yes, we all demand. It should end with an investigation. It should continue with the prosecution of the culprits.

4. Dami Elebe

Nigeria is only gonna get better when the consequences for being a criminal is appropriate.

In the political scene, being caught and labeled corrupt means "apologize and never do it again while retaining your job as long as your party is in power but if they lose, go to London" — Written By (@DamiElebe) October 15, 2018

A lot of people don't even think corrupt politicians are criminals. They are just bad eggs who are tryna play wise and got caught — Written By (@DamiElebe) October 15, 2018

And a lot of Nigerians condemn rich corrupt people with caution. They don't want to have the opportunity to eat money and their hypocritical ways will bite that life living in the butt. — Written By (@DamiElebe) October 15, 2018

Please write louder. It’s always good when people type so much truth in short sentences and their voices can’t be heard at the back.

5. Tony

You people come and see scenario oo!

Imagine a scenario where a woman bashes a man's car in Lagos, and when the guy steps down to have a word with the Woman, she tells him she will only speak to his wife, as she has his type at home.

Lmaoooo — Afonja: The rise (@tonypox) October 15, 2018

The man will just vex finish.

6. Ebuka Akara

Only fools retort to insults during an argument when they have nothing reasonable to say. — Ebuka Akara (@ebuka_akara) October 15, 2018

7. Kate Henshaw

No one resigns in Nigeria unless caught red handed and EVEN when caught red handed!!

It's like saying "do your worst, I die here"

😑😑😑😑😏😏😏😏 — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) October 15, 2018