Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Ramsey Nouah, the comment on disappearing ‘juju’, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Senator Shehu Sani

The Minister is the captain and FEC are the Air Traffic Controllers;Its better and wiser the flight is aborted before take off and incur the wrath of the passengers, than for it to meet the storm.I believe when the weather is clear,we will take off.Thank you FEC. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) September 21, 2018

2. Tomiwa Emmanuel

If you’re in a relationship, here’s a skill you gotta develop: scrolling past nice pictures of people of the opposite sex you seem to find attractive. Harmless flirting -> harmful flirting

Before you know it, you’ve cheated on your partner. Love + Discipline = 💯 — Tomiwa Immanuel (@TomiwaImmanuel) September 21, 2018

Osheyyy! Relationship Doctor.

True though.

3. Mazi Ibe

The people making life difficult for you with your Masters and PhD didn’t do WAEC. — ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­­­­ Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) September 21, 2018

Unfortunately…

4. Ramsey Nouah

This challenge of agbadas Ehn🤔🤔🤔

Anyway, it’s just so we will go see Merry Men. We can’t wait!

5. Jesus baby

People really think juju doesn’t exist because they are educated? Lmaooo — Jesusbaby😇👑 (@omohtee12) September 21, 2018

But they don’t na🙁🙁

Or maybe they are more technologically inclined these days so we don’t notice.

But we hear things…

When you think you've heard it all in Nigeria… You'll now hear they stole someone's penis 🙆 — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) September 21, 2018

It’s not ‘ordinary eyes’ those ones will use.

6. Samklef

Attack is the proof that your enemy believe in you. — U P G R A D E D (@SAMKLEF) September 21, 2018

7. Jack Dre

Still on the Wizkid baby mama drama.

Lol Astronauts who spend months and sometimes years in space still have time to be physically and emotionally available to their kids. What's the nature of his job? Is he an Avenger? https://t.co/PpH8CgMjuf — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) September 20, 2018

Talmabout nature of his job, is he tasked with finding the infinity stones across the universe? — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) September 20, 2018

The nature of the job that's asking about the kids Name and DOB. Lol — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) September 20, 2018