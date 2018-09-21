Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Ramsey Nouah, the comment on disappearing ‘juju’, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Senator Shehu Sani

2. Tomiwa Emmanuel

Osheyyy! Relationship Doctor.

True though.

3. Mazi Ibe

Unfortunately…

4. Ramsey Nouah

This challenge of agbadas Ehn🤔🤔🤔

Anyway, it’s just so we will go see Merry Men. We can’t wait!

5. Jesus baby

But they don’t na🙁🙁

Or maybe they are more technologically inclined these days so we don’t notice.

But we hear things…

It’s not ‘ordinary eyes’ those ones will use.

6. Samklef

7. Jack Dre

Still on the Wizkid baby mama drama.

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

