Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

  1. The Honest Bunch 
The Honest Bunch Podcast

In this latest episode, the gang discusses the most discussed social media conversations–Marriage, Submission, and partnership. The hosts invite 73-year-old Rosalin Umar to share her opinions on the matter.

  1. Is This A Safe Space?

Making a debut on the weekly charts list is “Is This A Safe Space?” hosted by Osasbaby. In her latest episode, she invites Simisanya to discuss the life of a 9-5er living in Lagos.

  1. I Said What I Said
I Said What I Said

This episode has Jola and FK joined by former BBN housemate, Cee-C. The three women talk about body scents, hygiene, and smells. Still, before they delve into that conversation, they talk about the dilemmas submitted to them, such as divorce topics, long-distance marriages, and more.

  1. Menisms
Menisms

This episode is for all the men in their twenties as the hosts of Menisms go back in time, sharing their experiences and five ways they got their confidence as a guy in their twenties.

  1. So Nigerian 
So Nigerian podcast

This latest episode is joined by award-winning actress Julianna Olayode, CEO of  Eyimisan Abusomwan, Runner and Glory Aiyegbeni MERL LEAD, Jobberman Nigeria. They all talk about the untold stories of Nigeria’s informal economy, an industry that employs about 76.7% of the workforce.

