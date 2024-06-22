Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

234 Essential

AOT2 and Ugochi give a rundown of the events that occurred this week, sharing their opinions about Nigeria’s current affairs, the plan to send the first Nigerian to space and the trending Ojude Oba Festival and its elegance.

The Honest Bunch Podcast

The four hosts of ‘The Honest Bunch Podcast’ invite Praise Fowowe to join their discussion on family and its roles and impact on society. They discuss extensively how to maintain a family and ensure they reproduce good people in society.

Menisms

Dating is a spectrum, one that has no accurate manual and in this podcast episode, the men share their voices on dating a Gen Z as a millennial, the good, bad and the ugly of it all. They talk about the fashion sense, the mode of communication, the mindset and the exposure the couples bring into their relationship.

#WithChude

Chude Jideonwo sits down with Nigerian singer Stanley Okorie, who shares his experience in life upon deserting his career and fully embracing his dreams to become a musician.

I Said What I Said

This hilarious episode will have you rolling as FK and Jola talk about where, when and how to go about the “Big Shitty Number 2”, especially when around someone you fancy romantically or sexually.