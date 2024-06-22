Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

Menisms

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

  1. 234 Essential
234 Essential podcast

AOT2 and Ugochi give a rundown of the events that occurred this week, sharing their opinions about Nigeria’s current affairs, the plan to send the first Nigerian to space and the trending Ojude Oba Festival and its elegance.

  1. The Honest Bunch Podcast
The Honest Bunch Podcast

The four hosts of ‘The Honest Bunch Podcast’ invite Praise Fowowe to join their discussion on family and its roles and impact on society. They discuss extensively how to maintain a family and ensure they reproduce good people in society.

  1. Menisms
Menisms

Dating is a spectrum, one that has no accurate manual and in this podcast episode, the men share their voices on dating a Gen Z as a millennial, the good, bad and the ugly of it all. They talk about the fashion sense, the mode of communication, the mindset and the exposure the couples bring into their relationship.

  1. #WithChude
WithChude Podcast

Chude Jideonwo sits down with Nigerian singer Stanley Okorie, who shares his experience in life upon deserting his career and fully embracing his dreams to become a musician.

  1. I Said What I Said 
I Said What I Said

This hilarious episode will have you rolling as FK and Jola talk about where, when and how to go about the “Big Shitty Number 2”, especially when around someone you fancy romantically or sexually.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 19, 2024

Wizkid, Tems, Rema, and Burna Boy at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Some Nigerian stars supported the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show as Pharrell Williams, the Creative Director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, revealed ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 18, 2024

Watch Adekunle Gold Open Up About Sickle Cell Advocacy on CNN’s African Voices Change Makers

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold opened up in an interview with CNN, discussing living with a sickle cell and his advocacy ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 17, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Stella, Funke, Doyin David, Osimhen x Finidi

Stella Ikwuegbu loses fight to leg cancer Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu, famous for her roles in ‘Cat and Rat,’ ‘Reggae ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 15, 2024

SEC Advises Nigerians Not To Invest In Davido’s Meme Coin

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has published a public announcement informing the general public about the dangers of investing ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 15, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 14, 2024

Places To Visit This Weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail