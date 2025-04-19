Top 5 Stories of the Day | Air Peace Suspends Flights to Enugu Airport Due to Safety Concerns

Air Peace suspends flights to Enugu Airport due to safety concerns

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Air Peace suspends flights to Enugu Airport due to safety concerns

Air Peace has announced the suspension of all flights to Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Enugu State.

The airline cited worsening airport infrastructure as the main reason for the suspension, highlighting ongoing safety concerns.

The airline pointed to issues with the airport runway, which has been causing significant disruptions to its flights. As a result, Air Peace has decided to halt all operations to the airport until further notice.

CBN officials sued for contempt over non-compliance with the Supreme Court ruling

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, and the CBN’s Director of Legal Services, Salam-Alada Kofo, have been taken to court for contempt at the Federal High Court in Abuja. This is due to their alleged failure to follow a Supreme Court ruling fully.

The lawsuit was filed by Melrose General Services, with the CBN, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, also listed as defendants. The applicant claims that the respondents have not released ₦220 million, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning a previous forfeiture of the funds.

In June 2024, the Supreme Court annulled an earlier forfeiture order against Melrose General Services Limited, instructing the release of the frozen funds. These included ₦1.22 billion in Melrose’s bank account and ₦220 million that had been transferred as loans and investments to Wasp Networks and Thebe Wellness.

Minna’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport set to resume operations on April 23

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger State, will resume flight services on April 23, 2025.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, announced on Thursday on X (formerly Twitter), sharing the news with the public. He stated, “The Niger State Government, in partnership with Overland Airways, proudly announces the commencement of flight operations from the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, starting April 23rd, 2025.”

Aminu Takuma, the Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investment, explained that the airport’s renaming was a gesture of gratitude for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing support. In 2023, the federal government renamed 15 airports across Nigeria in honour of notable Nigerians, including former President Muhammadu Buhari and the late General Tunde Idiagbon.

New details on crypto bridge exchange ponzi scheme that lost investors ₦1.3tn

The fraudulent activities surrounding the Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) Ponzi scheme have come to light, revealing how its promoters managed to deceive hundreds of thousands of investors.

CBEX, a digital investment platform, attracted investors by promising them a 100% return on their investment after 30 days, claiming the profits were generated through AI-based trading. Reports indicate that over 600,000 Nigerians were involved. The scheme ultimately collapsed on Monday, leading to an estimated loss of ₦1.3 trillion.

The operation was run under a company called ST Technologies International Limited, which was officially registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on September 25, 2024. It was also listed with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering on January 16, 2025, before the scheme collapsed.

UK updates English Test requirements for visa applicants

The UK Home Office has updated its English language test requirements for travellers applying for visas.

In a statement released on Monday, the Home Office announced that the “LANGUAGECERT ESOL SELT” (secure English language test) 4-skills exam will be replaced with two new tests: the “LANGUAGECERT Academic SELT” and the “LANGUAGECERT General SELT.”

These changes took effect on January 1 of this year. The previous “LANGUAGECERT ESOL SELT” 4-skills test was a general English proficiency exam that assessed listening, reading, writing, and speaking. It was designed to meet the language requirements for various UK visa and settlement applications.