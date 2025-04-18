The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Sinners

Looking to leave their troubled pasts behind, twin brothers return to their hometown in Mississippi to start over, only to find that an even bigger danger awaits them.

Aso Ebi Diaries

The film tells the story of love being tested, friendships that waver, and family connections that remain steadfast.

A Minecraft Movie

Four misfits are pulled into a strange portal and land in the Overworld, a quirky, cube-shaped world fueled by imagination. To return home, they must navigate this new land and join an unexpected ally, a crafter named Steve, on a magical quest.

Makemation

This coming-of-age drama follows the inspiring journey of a brilliant young girl from rural Lagos, Nigeria. Driven by determination, she harnesses the power of AI and technological innovation to confront and overcome the challenges facing Africa’s youth.

Owambe Thieves

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Owambe culture, a struggling couple makes a bold gamble that quickly unravels, leading to betrayal and chaos.

Labake Olododo

Labake Olododo follows the journey of Labake, a fearless warrior who defies societal norms in her unwavering fight for justice. Along the way, she faces immense trials that challenge her resilience, beliefs, and sense of duty.

The Gardener

A hitman is worried that his identity will be revealed when he experiences something that changed his life.

Chasing the Wind

A city worker and a laid-back find themselves as heirs to the same company and join forces to go against the boardroom.

G20

Viola Davis stars as U.S. President Danielle Sutton. When the G20 summit is suddenly attacked and thrown into chaos, she becomes the terrorists’ primary target. On the run and cut off from support, she must rely on her wits and courage to outmaneuver the assailants, protect her loved ones, defend her nation, and ensure the safety of the world’s top leaders in this high-stakes, action-packed thriller.

Before 30

Four women face the highs and lows of love, marriage, and dating in their twenties: Temi, a successful lawyer grappling with family pressure to settle down; Nkem, a bold and fiery hustler chasing success on her own terms; Ama, a warm-hearted romantic whose faith shapes her choices; and Aisha, a quiet, devoted housewife navigating life with her ultra-wealthy, ultra-traditional husband, Sheriff.