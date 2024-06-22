Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Cholera Outbreak: Nigeria Runs Out of Supply of Vaccines as Death Toll Increases

Cholera Outbreak: Nigeria runs out of supply of vaccines as death toll increases

FG set to purchase new aircraft, lists three for sale

NASU and SSANU threaten strike as they lament over withheld salaries

Governor of CBN promises that inflation will reduce in incoming quarters

Naira depreciates close to ₦1,500/$ in the official window

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The cholera outbreak in Nigeria has spread across the country as the death toll has increased while the vaccine supply has been drained.

The death toll of the cholera outbreak has hit 40 while the National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) announced that there are no more vaccines to combat the spreading disease.

However, the Director General of the NCDC offered a comforting statement, stating that the agency had requested more from donor agencies, but the delivery date is uncertain.

FG set to purchase new aircraft, lists three for sale

The federal government has announced its intentions to buy a new plane for the president and vice president, considering the recent scenario which involved the death of the late vice president of Malawi, the presidency has stated that the condition of the current aircraft is “rickety”, therefore, a change is needed.

The federal government has opted to sell three old presidential aircrafts to gather the necessary funds to purchase the new aircraft.

According to reports, the three jets listed for sale are the Boeing 737 BBJ, a Falcon 7x, and a Gulfstream.

NASU and SSANU threaten strike as they lament over withheld salaries

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have threatened to go on strike since the federal government had chosen to ignore its responsibilities to the unions by not releasing four months’ salaries of its members.

The strike is a joint effort of the NASU and SSANU as they informed the government through their Joint Action Committee (JAC) that they would embark on strike and shut down the Nigerian federal universities if the government refused to correct its erring ways and pay the staff members within two weeks.

Governor of CBN promises that inflation will reduce in upcoming quarters

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has informed Nigerians that their sufferings will soon end in the coming quarters of the year.

The governor revealed this possible development at a meeting with leaders of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), saying that positive solutions are combating the economic instability in the country.

Naira depreciates close to ₦1,500/$ in the official window

The naira has depreciated further in the black market as it trades at ₦1,490 per dollar in the official window. This is a staggering low from its previous rate of ₦1,485/$.

The naira also lost value against other foreign currencies, such as pounds and euros, selling at ₦1,884/£ from ₦1,870/£ and ₦1,591/€ compared to its previous rate of ₦1,576/€.