Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Court Declares National Assembly’s ₦110bn Vehicle and Allowances Spending Unlawful

Why Don’t We Have Love Island In Nigeria Despite Its Massive Fanbase?

Court declares National Assembly’s ₦110bn vehicle and allowances spending unlawful

P!nk and Megan Thee Stallion revive ‘Lady Marmalade’ at Tony Awards

Tinubu promises Nigeria will not yield to terrorists and bandits

Nigerian-British singer Talay Riley dies at 35 after East London stabbing

Bayelsa’s Tamunosoye Karibi-George crowned Miss World Nigeria 2026

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Court declares National Assembly’s ₦110bn vehicle and allowances spending unlawful

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that the National Assembly’s planned ₦110 billion expenditure on vehicles and allowances for lawmakers was unlawful. In a judgment delivered on May 6, 2026, Justice Yellim Bogoro held that the spending violated procurement regulations, constitutional provisions, and principles of public accountability.

The case was filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas. The suit challenged the proposed N40 billion purchase of 465 vehicles for lawmakers and ₦70 billion in support allowances for newly elected members.

Justice Bogoro ruled that the expenditure breached the Public Procurement Act, the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, and the constitutional oath of office. The court also ordered Akpabio and Abbas to ensure that all future National Assembly spending and procurement processes comply with due process, transparency, accountability, and value-for-money principles.

P!nk and Megan Thee Stallion revive ‘Lady Marmalade’ at Tony Awards

Singer P!nk opened the 2026 Tony Awards with a Broadway-inspired remake of the hit song “Lady Marmalade.” The performance, titled “Leading Lady Marmalade,” paid tribute to some of theatre’s biggest stars while referencing the iconic 2001 collaboration that featured P!nk, Christina Aguilera, Mya, and Lil’ Kim.

Joining her on stage was Megan Thee Stallion, who recently appeared in the musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Dressed in her character’s costume, the rapper delivered a reworked version of Lil’ Kim’s original verse as part of the energetic opening number.

The performance also featured a surprise appearance by Lea Michele, who recreated Christina Aguilera’s famous high note from the original track. Instead of the original lyric, Michele sang, “We don’t do it for the awards,” drawing cheers from the audience during the ceremony.

Tinubu promises Nigeria will not yield to terrorists and bandits

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity and securing the release of all kidnapped victims across the country. He stressed that Nigeria would not surrender to terrorists, bandits, or any form of criminal intimidation.

The president’s message was delivered by George Akume during a national interdenominational church service held at the National Christian Centre as part of activities marking the 2026 Democracy Day celebration.

According to Tinubu, protecting the lives and property of Nigerians remains the Federal Government’s highest priority. He acknowledged that recent attacks and abductions across the country highlight the need for stronger and sustained security operations.

The president also assured citizens that efforts are ongoing to secure the safe return of those held captive. He added that security agencies are receiving the support needed to defend communities, combat criminal groups, and safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Nigerian-British singer Talay Riley dies at 35 after East London stabbing

Nigerian-British singer and songwriter Talay Riley has died at the age of 35 after a fatal stabbing in East London. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday morning in the Silvertown area, where emergency responders were called to the scene but were unable to save him.

Authorities have launched a murder investigation into the attack, with homicide detectives working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. Riley’s family confirmed the news in a statement, describing his passing as a source of “overwhelming sadness” and paying tribute to both his career and personal character.

Talay Riley rose to prominence after signing a publishing deal at 18 and later joined Jive/Sony Records. Throughout his career, he worked with and toured alongside notable artists including Skepta, Usher, and Trey Songz. He also collaborated with Kehlani, H.E.R., and Khalid. Tributes have continued to pour in from across the music industry, including an emotional message from his brother, Scribz Riley, who honoured his memory on social media.

Bayelsa’s Tamunosoye Karibi-George crowned Miss World Nigeria 2026

Tamunosoye Karibi-George, the reigning Miss Bayelsa, has emerged as Miss World Nigeria 2026 after a competitive grand finale held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The pageant featured 37 contestants from across the country, with the final stage narrowing the field to 10 strong contenders.

The contestants went through a week-long preparation camp focused on leadership training and community engagement, which contributed to their final scores. In the decisive round, Tamunosoye outperformed finalists from Edo, Anambra, Rivers and Abuja to secure the crown. She succeeds Joy Raimi and will represent Nigeria at the 73rd Miss World pageant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, scheduled for August to September 2026. The event is expected to host contestants from about 140 countries worldwide.

Tamunosoye, who founded the advocacy initiative “Beyond Labels,” said her platform focuses on promoting inclusion and challenging stereotypes, especially for children with special needs. Organisers, including Silverbird Group, praised her composure and strong advocacy during the competition.