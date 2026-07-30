Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG MDAs Budget Nearly ₦400bn for Community Projects in 2026

FG MDAs budget nearly ₦400bn for community projects in 2026

Five suspected Ansaru members arraigned over Oyo school abduction

Court orders Runtown to pay ₦319m in record label dispute

Nigerians call for boycott of Tyla’s Lagos concert over xenophobia

BTS opts out of 2027 Grammy Awards submissions

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG MDAs budget nearly ₦400bn for community projects in 2026

About 78 federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies have allocated nearly ₦400 billion in the 2026 budget for community projects, including the construction and renovation of community halls, mosques, traditional rulers’ palaces, markets, and civic centres.

More than half of the allocation is earmarked for non-developmental projects such as grain and motorcycle distribution, support for community thrift groups, museums, mini stadiums, and the supply of tricycles. Nigerians, however, argue that the spending does not reflect Nigeria’s most pressing needs amid ongoing economic challenges.

Analysts say the funds would deliver greater benefits if invested in priority sectors such as healthcare, education, security, roads, and power infrastructure, rather than being spread across numerous small-scale projects with limited long-term impact.

Five suspected Ansaru members arraigned over Oyo school abduction

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arraigned five suspected members of the Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan (Ansaru) before a Federal High Court in Abuja over the May 15 abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State and the alleged killing of two victims.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to a six-count charge bordering on terrorism, conspiracy, aiding terrorism, and withholding information. The case stems from the attack in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to the federal government, two of the defendants allegedly ordered Ansaru members to kidnap and kill victims across the country if they were arrested, in an attempt to pressure the government into meeting their demands.

Court orders Runtown to pay ₦319m in record label dispute

Nigerian singer Runtown has suffered a legal setback after a Federal Capital Territory High Court ruled that he remains under contract with his former record label, Eric Many Entertainment. The court also ordered him to pay a total of ₦319 million over the long-running dispute.

Justice O. A. Musa held that the recording agreement signed in 2016 remains valid and awarded the label ₦53 million in damages and ₦266 million as the outstanding balance of its investment. The court also ruled that Runtown must continue to honour the agreement until the case is finally resolved.

The court further declared that the trademark “Runtown” belongs to Eric Many Entertainment, meaning any performances, recordings, or tours covered by the contract must comply with the label’s approval. The legal battle between both parties dates back to 2016.

Nigerians call for boycott of Tyla’s Lagos concert over xenophobia

Some Nigerians have called for a boycott of South African singer Tyla’s planned Lagos concert following renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. The backlash came after her team announced a world tour that includes a Lagos performance on December 22.

The announcement sparked heated reactions on X, with some users arguing that the concert should not go ahead while Nigerians continue to face attacks in South Africa. Others urged the singer to speak out on the issue before performing in the country.

The debate intensified after reports that Ayra Starr’s concert in South Africa was cancelled because she and her team were allegedly denied visas. Reacting to the development, reality star Pere Egbi said Tyla and her team should also be denied visas.

BTS opts out of 2027 Grammy Awards submissions

BTS has announced that it will not submit any songs from its latest album, Arirang, for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards. The decision comes after the Recording Academy introduced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, created to recognise pop music from Asian markets.

In a joint statement, the group said it wants its music to be appreciated beyond language or region. “We have decided not to submit our work to this year’s Grammy Awards. We hope music can be heard and loved for itself, beyond regions or languages,” the members said, thanking fans for their continued support.

HYBE clarified that the move reflects BTS’ decision alone and is not a company-wide boycott, meaning other artists under its labels can still participate. The Recording Academy also said the new category was introduced to broaden recognition for Asian artists and not to exclude any performer.