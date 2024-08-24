Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Mpox Outbreak: 10,000 Doses to Reach Nigeria by September as Cases Increase to 40

Mpox Outbreak: 10,000 doses to reach Nigeria by September as cases increase to 40

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Mpox Outbreak: 10,000 doses to reach Nigeria by September as cases increase to 40

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Dr Jide Idris has announced that approximately 10,000 doses to combat the monkeypox virus have been shipped from the United States and may arrive in Nigeria by September 2024.

He, however, expressed his displeasure towards the statistics as he stated that 10,000 doses would be insufficient for a country like Nigeria with over 200 million residents.

Regarding the Mpox outbreak, there have been 40 reported cases of Monkeypox virus and zero deaths across the country with 830 suspected cases also under review.

Lagos announces six-month traffic diversion scheme for Lagos-Badagry expressway reconstruction

The Lagos State Government has announced its plan to reconstruct the Lagos-Badagry expressway, which will take six months to complete.

The Lagos government, recognising the inconvenience it will cause motorists, has devised a traffic diversion plan for the reconstruction period in sections. The diversion is said to begin from August 26, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

The first section of the Lagos-Badagry reconstruction will cover the whole Durbar Junction, Badagry bound (on both Toll and Service Lanes), beginning from August 26 to September 30.

20 medical abducted medical students regain freedom

The twenty kidnapped medical students of the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos have all regained their freedom after being in captivity for over a week (nine days).

The 20 medical students, along with seven other victims, were rescued by the police officers as the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed that all victims were safe with the police officers.

The kidnapping had earlier happened when the medical students were on their way to Enugu for the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students annual convention.

Siminalayi Fubara begins construction of mega-city to reduce the population of Port-Harcourt

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has begun the construction of a new city in Eleme Local Government with the aim of reducing the population in Port Harcourt.

The governor claimed that the new Port Smart City, a collaboration between the state government and the Rainbow Heritage Group, will equip the state with modern developmental amenities which will attract the people of Rivers to relocate.

Omah Lay reveals how an artist stole his idea and made an album off it

Nigerian singer-songwriter Omah Lay revealed in an interview that he has had awful experiences in the music industry, citing the artist who stole his idea and recorded an album with it.

The “Moving” singer revealed he had created a new sound back in 2023 when he recorded the hit single, “Holy Ghost”. He said that he was prepared to use the latest sound in creating an album, but he’d made the mistake of sharing the idea with a certain friend who had walked up to him for a collaboration.

Omah Lay said he was shocked to find out that the same artist had put out an album five months later with the same sound he shared with them.

“Five months later, he put out an album with exactly the same sound that I shared with him. I had to go back and remake my album, which will be the greatest album of all time in Afrobeats history,” Omah Lay opened up in the Zach Sang Show.