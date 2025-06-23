Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Petrol Prices Near ₦1,000/Litre Nationwide Amid Global Tensions

Petrol prices near ₦1,000/litre nationwide amid global tensions

Air Peace secures Heathrow slot, set to begin flights to London

Julius Bio elected ECOWAS Chairman, succeeds Tinubu

China, UK react as US strikes Iran’s nuclear sites amid war

Senate sets July 4–5 for zonal public hearing on constitution review

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Petrol prices near ₦1,000/litre nationwide amid global tensions

Filling stations across Nigeria have adjusted the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), with a litre now selling for nearly ₦1,000 in many parts of the country.

The price hike follows a surge in global crude oil prices, driven by the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran.

Marketers have warned that unless tensions ease in the Middle East, Nigerians should prepare for further increases in petrol prices.

Air Peace secures Heathrow slot, set to begin flights to London

Nigeria’s flagship airline, Air Peace, is set to commence flight operations to London Heathrow Airport, marking a major milestone in Nigeria-UK aviation relations.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the development on Saturday via his official X (Twitter) account, confirming that Nigeria had secured the Heathrow slot under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with the United Kingdom.

“After many months of diplomatic exchanges and shuttles, we are pleased to announce that Nigeria has finally secured the coveted Heathrow slot for one of our flag carriers, Air Peace,” Keyamo stated.

Julius Bio elected ECOWAS Chairman, succeeds Tinubu

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has been elected as the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), succeeding Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, who held the position for the past two years.

Bio’s emergence came amid earlier speculations that Senegalese President Bassirou Faye would assume the role.

In his acceptance speech, Bio pledged to focus on restoring constitutional order, deepening democracy, and enhancing regional security. He also outlined plans to boost economic integration and strengthen institutional credibility across West Africa.

China, UK react as US strikes Iran’s nuclear sites amid war

MP Portraits Project in The Reasons Room.

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, China and the United Kingdom have expressed sharply differing views on the recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Following orders from President Donald Trump, U.S. warplanes bombed nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow early Sunday, intensifying the already volatile regional conflict.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended the strikes, describing Iran’s nuclear programme as “a grave threat to international security.” He urged Tehran to return to diplomatic negotiations. Foreign Secretary David Lammy also called for restraint from Iran to prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasised the need for “stability” and stressed that “respect for international law is critical.”

China, however, has criticised the U.S. action as provocative, calling for restraint and peaceful resolution through international dialogue.

Senate sets July 4–5 for zonal public hearing on constitution review

The Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution will hold a two-day zonal public hearing across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones on July 4 and 5, 2025.

The hearings aim to gather citizens’ input on proposed constitutional amendments. Committee chairman and Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, said sessions will hold simultaneously in Lagos (Southwest), Enugu (Southeast), Ikot Ekpene (South-South), Jos (North-Central), Maiduguri (Northeast), and Kano (Northwest).

Key issues for discussion include local government autonomy, electoral and judicial reforms, state creation, state policing, and inclusive governance.