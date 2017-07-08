Trump very different in reality than on TV – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said US President Donald Trump is a different person physically than on television after holding a meeting with him.

“Trump on television very much differs from the man in reality,” Putin said at a press conference.

“He is very concrete, he fully perceives his interlocutor, and he analyzes and answers questions or new elements that come in the course of the discussion quickly enough,” Putin added.

He said the diplomatic relationship between the two countries could improve if they continue to hold meetings like the one in Friday.

“I think that if we can build our new relationship in the spirit of our first conversation, then we will have every reason to expect that we will at least in part be able to restore the level of cooperation that we need,” Putin said.

Both leaders discussed a variety of issues including the Syrian civil war, terrorism, cybersecurity and the past tensions between the U.S. and Russia, officials said.

Trump also confronted Putin on the Kremlin’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.