Trump expresses deep concern over Hurricane Harvey

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump has said he is closing monitoring developments on Hurricane Harvey.

The President through his Twitter account, said, “I have spoken w/ @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov Edwards. Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey developments & here to assist as needed.”

In continuation and to provide evidence of his statement, he wrote in another tweet, ‘Received a #HurricaneHarvey briefing this morning from Acting @DHSgov Secretary Elaine Duke, @FEMA_Brock, @TomBossert45 and COS John Kelly”

Harvey Hurricane is the latest natural expression to hit Texas. Experts have warned of the intensity and potency of the Hurricane and have warned citizens of the impending disaster.

The National Hurricane Center, as well as notable hurricane specialists, have advised Texans to keep calm and follow in full details the measures put in place to avert a major disaster.

Nevertheless, highways and gas stations in the border states have been filled with automobiles due to heavy traffic resulting from evacuation by Texans. Many citizens who live along the major path of the Hurricane have resolved to evacuate to avoid being trapped or caught unawares.