Kenneth Omeruo Friday, signed a new contract with Premier League side, Chelsea, until 2020 and joined Turkish side Kasimpasa on a season-long loan.

The defender spent the 2015/16 campaign at the Istanbul-based club where he made 26 appearances. He spent last season on loan at fellow Turkish side Alanyaspor.

Kasimpasa have picked up four points from their opening two league games this season, including a home draw with reigning champions Besiktas.