Trump expresses sadness over McConnell and Ryan’s failure

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - SEPTEMBER 06: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pauses during a campaign event September 6, 2016 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Trump participated in a discussion with retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump has expressed his unhidden disappointment at House speaker, Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell’s failure to ensure the passage of bills conveying some of his core agendas.

Writing on his Twitter handle, the President stressed, “I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They…

In continuation, the President wrote “…didn’t do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess!”

The failure of President Trump’s agendas to pass into law at the legislative arm remains a nightmare for an admission dominated by the same party in all facets.

However, Senator Mitch McConnell has assured the President he will do everything to ensure the success of tax reform at the floor of the Senate – another important Trump agenda.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Trump lashes out at former National Intelligence Director, Clapper

Trump trolls media and Democrats in back to back tweets

Kelly moves to reduce information available to Trump