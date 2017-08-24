Trump expresses sadness over McConnell and Ryan’s failure

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump has expressed his unhidden disappointment at House speaker, Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell’s failure to ensure the passage of bills conveying some of his core agendas.

Writing on his Twitter handle, the President stressed, “I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They…

In continuation, the President wrote “…didn’t do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess!”

The failure of President Trump’s agendas to pass into law at the legislative arm remains a nightmare for an admission dominated by the same party in all facets.

However, Senator Mitch McConnell has assured the President he will do everything to ensure the success of tax reform at the floor of the Senate – another important Trump agenda.