Ronaldo wins UEFA best player, Buffon best goal-stopper

Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has won both the UEFA Men’s Best Player of the year 2016/17 and Forward of the Season 2016/17.

The Italian former professional footballer who played for Roma and the Italy national team, Francesco Totti won UEFA President’s Award winner 2017.

For the midfield award, Real Madrid’s Luka Modric won Midfielder of the Season 2016/17.

The Goalkeeper of the Season 2016/17 was given to Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon.

Another player from Real Madrid again… won Defender of the Season 2016/17 – Sergio Ramos.