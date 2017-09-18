Turkey dissociates self from citizen who expressed support for Biafra

The Turkish Embassy in Nigeria has dissociated itself from a Turkish citizen, Abdülkadir Erkahraman, who has expressed support for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Mr Erkahraman had visited Mr Kanu at his residence in Afarakwu, Abia in June – had also released a video three months earlier where he hailed IPOB and made reference to an exhibition which Biafra agitators organised in Spain back in 2015.

back in 2015. He said the programme “drew daggers of faith into the heart of the Nigerian officials”.

The Turkish embassy made it clear that it was not in support of the views of Mr Erkahraman.

“Abdülkadir Erkahraman, a Turkish citizen, has been sharing videos for some time against the Nigerian government and presents himself as a Turkish diplomat. Mr Abdülkadir Erkahraman is neither a diplomat nor a civil servant or an official representative of the government of Turkey. The government of Turkey is committed to the territorial integrity and political unity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Furthermore, Turkey never supports secessionist activities against the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”