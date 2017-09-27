Uchendu sworn in as Rivers senator, replaces sacked Sekibo

Andrew Uchendu has been sworn-in as Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial district.
Uchendu, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is replacing George Sekibo who was sacked by the court.
Background:
- An election tribunal had sacked Sekibo and pronounced Uchendu of the PDP as winner.
- The Appeal Court also upheld the decision of the tribunal.
Deputy Senate President. Ike Ekweremadu administered the oath of office.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter
1 Comment
What a country called nigeria