Uchendu sworn in as Rivers senator, replaces sacked Sekibo

Andrew Uchendu has been sworn-in as Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial district.

Uchendu, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is replacing George Sekibo who was sacked by the court.

Background:

  • An election tribunal had sacked Sekibo and pronounced Uchendu of the PDP as winner.
  • The Appeal Court also upheld ‎the decision of the tribunal.

Deputy Senate President. Ike Ekweremadu administered the oath of office.

