#UltimateLoveNG: ObiEbi rekindle their love after experiencing an epiphany

Last week and basically throughout the entirety of the Ultimate Love show, Obichukwu and Ebiteinye; ObiEbi continue to endure what appears to be an erratic relationship. One minute they seem like two love birds who can’t seem to get enough of each other, and the next minute they are at each other’s throats, it’s always dfficult to tell just where they stand in thier relationship, but it is this bitter/sweet relationship that has drawn the attention of the audeince to them.

Perhaps the fans have fallen in love with the idea that ObiEbi reflects the imperfections in their own relationships, and they acknowledge the fact that misunderstandings are a very natural occurrence in a relationships.

Or perhaps some of the show’s audience has fallen in love with ObiEbi because of how real their relationship appears, and why wouldn’t they, the endless mushy moments with some of the other couples in the house does nothing but raise questions in the minds of the audience, for example, fans have been more keen to stan the seemingly ‘toxic’ ObiEbi ship than the perfect lovy dovey PreshDavid ship.

For some of the spectators watching, Ultimate Love is simply a game show and most of the housemates are bent on doing anything it takes to win, including playing on the audience’s emotions by constantly serving them couple goals, but with ObiEbi, there is this undeniable truth to their relationship and the fact that they are figuring out their differences, the fact that they are adjusting to each other’s realities and the fact that they are learning to accept each other’s flaws only proves it and remains a requisite for real and unscripted love drama.

Over the weekend in the previous week Obichukwu had a falling out with his partner Ebiteinye over some booze and a whole lot of other minor issues, but just yesterday, they were in each other arms having a wonderful converastion, a seesaw affair synonmous in our own relationships. They talked about how they would like to revisit the home of the blind, which they previously visited. They had a conversation where they truly wanted to contribute and do something big, subsequently for these disabled people.

it was heart warming to see the couple bond over something so sympathetic, and I certainly hope they can keep this energy till the end of the show.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Editor March 11, 2020

Kiki Mordi’s Life at the Bay is finally here

Before Kiki Mordi’s ground breaking investigative series #SexForGrades was released and she became the face of a movement for safer ...

Editor March 11, 2020

Naira Marley: all your burning questions finally answered

With the current attention around Alhaji Abass Obesere, the original juju provocateur, thanks to his song ‘Egungun Be Careful’ attaining ...

Chinedu Okafor March 10, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Aunty saves the day

Following the altercations between couples from the past week, Aunty who has acted as both the show’s chaperone and Love ...

Chinedu Okafor March 10, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: The couple system may be ruining some of the housemates’ chances

It’s the beginning of a new week and as expected the Ultimate Love Pad is now one Couple short following ...

Editor March 9, 2020

Chinonye Chukwu is directing the first two episodes of Americanah

The only way you haven’t heard of Chinonye Chukwu is if you weren’t following film news from 2019. Chukwu was ...

Chinedu Okafor March 9, 2020

Iykeresa is tested with a surprise ex this week on #UltimateLoveNG

TGIF was the mood in the house on Friday, as the housemates in Love Pad prepared to take on a ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail