UltimateLoveNG: ObiEbi rekindle their love after experiencing an epiphany

Last week and basically throughout the entirety of the Ultimate Love show, Obichukwu and Ebiteinye; ObiEbi continue to endure what appears to be an erratic relationship. One minute they seem like two love birds who can’t seem to get enough of each other, and the next minute they are at each other’s throats, it’s always dfficult to tell just where they stand in thier relationship, but it is this bitter/sweet relationship that has drawn the attention of the audeince to them.

Perhaps the fans have fallen in love with the idea that ObiEbi reflects the imperfections in their own relationships, and they acknowledge the fact that misunderstandings are a very natural occurrence in a relationships.

Or perhaps some of the show’s audience has fallen in love with ObiEbi because of how real their relationship appears, and why wouldn’t they, the endless mushy moments with some of the other couples in the house does nothing but raise questions in the minds of the audience, for example, fans have been more keen to stan the seemingly ‘toxic’ ObiEbi ship than the perfect lovy dovey PreshDavid ship.

For some of the spectators watching, Ultimate Love is simply a game show and most of the housemates are bent on doing anything it takes to win, including playing on the audience’s emotions by constantly serving them couple goals, but with ObiEbi, there is this undeniable truth to their relationship and the fact that they are figuring out their differences, the fact that they are adjusting to each other’s realities and the fact that they are learning to accept each other’s flaws only proves it and remains a requisite for real and unscripted love drama.

Over the weekend in the previous week Obichukwu had a falling out with his partner Ebiteinye over some booze and a whole lot of other minor issues, but just yesterday, they were in each other arms having a wonderful converastion, a seesaw affair synonmous in our own relationships. They talked about how they would like to revisit the home of the blind, which they previously visited. They had a conversation where they truly wanted to contribute and do something big, subsequently for these disabled people.

it was heart warming to see the couple bond over something so sympathetic, and I certainly hope they can keep this energy till the end of the show.