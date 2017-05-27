UPDATE: Osinbajo, others at G7 summit (PHOTOS)

Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday joined some world leaders for the G7 Summit holding in Italy.

Osinbajo who left the country Saturday morning, is expected back later in the day.

“Acting President Osinbajo invited to ongoing G7 summit in Italy to represent Nigeria, leaves this morning and is expected back later in the evening today,” Osinbajo’s media aide wrote on Twitter.

G7 member states are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.

Guests invited include Hailemariam Desailegn of Ethiopia, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Beji Essebsi of Tunisia and Osinbajo.