US judge sets Bill Cosby retrial for November 6

Entertainer Bill Cosby would go back on trial for alleged sexual assault on November 6, a Pennsylvania judge ruled Thursday.

A first trial ended with a deadlocked jury which made Judge Steven ONeilll declare a mistrial on June 17.

The 12-member panel failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

O’Neill ordered lawyers for both sides to submit any proposed jury selection questions and instructions no later than October 30.

The first panel spent 52 hours deliberating, working late into the night before failing to reach a unanimous verdict on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby, who will celebrate his 80th birthday next week, is accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

Around 60 women have publicly accused the Emmy-winning actor in recent years of being a serial sexual predator, alleging that he drugged and assaulted them over a span of 40 years across the United States.

But Constand’s allegations were the only criminal case brought against him as most of the alleged abuse happened too long ago to prosecute.