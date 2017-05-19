UTME 2017: JAMB extends registration

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is-haq Oloyede, has announced that registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 2017 is still on.

Oloyede made this statement in during his visit to a CBT centre in Lagos, said he got a mandate from the senate few weeks ago to increase the UTME registration period by one month, which would end May 28 when the board will finally close its registration portal.

“As I speak, we have registered additional 1,100 candidates,” he said.