Valentine’s Day, Being Nigerian – Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

If you’re planning on buying your man Heineken and chin chin for Valentin, it’ll only be right to attach a breakup note — Aba Boy 👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) January 30, 2020

Therapist: You say your husband is childish? Her: Yes. Dear, tell her what you said last night when we quarrelled Him: I said I’d table the matter before my mom for further diagnosis & experienced insight Her: Say it exactly how you said it Him: I will tell my mummy for you — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) January 30, 2020

My brother, if a woman commits suicide because of you. She truly loves you.Marry Her! — Adebanjo oluwapelumi (@AdebanjoPhelumy) January 30, 2020

Being a Nigerian has to be the most difficult thing ever.

I Dm’d this Canadian girl yesterday. We started talking and all then she asked me where I’m from.

I was about to reply then I realized she’s blocked me.

How did she even know I was about to say Nigeria nitori olorun. — ßro olå 🍁 (@Bro_olla) January 30, 2020