Vision 2019: Who represents the PDP’s best chance?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

From a national point of view, it is probably still too early to begin speculations about the elections in 2019. Ordinary Nigerians have not reaped much from the exertions of the previous cycle, and many are disillusioned with the whole political process.

But, without a doubt, politicians are already scheming for 2019. There is a 99% chance that after the Supreme Court decision yesterday, July 12, somebody somewhere has said to himself “I will run in 2019”.

Already the Action Democratic Party, one of the outsiders, has zoned the Presidency to the North. It goes without saying that some remaining members of the PDP, revived by the Supreme Court ruling, would have started looking at each other, sizing up their chances for a shot at the Presidency.

As it stands today, who are those who would stand the best chance at the polls on the Party’s platform?

Ayodele Fayose

The Chief Scourge of the APC and Buhari’s administration, the Ekiti Governor has said that he would want to take over from Buhari. Not immune to showing his might, Fayose added some sense of bravado to the atmosphere of the Supreme Court ruling by turning up in a vintage car. That distinct appearance could have been a message to the rebuilding PDP that he is the most equipped person to be the Show Runner. But will he take the risk of shelving his 2018 Governorship plans for the uncertainty of a shot at the Presidency?

Atiku Abubakar

He has never hidden this desire to become President, and there is a feeling that he may have enough capital to have one last shot. Atiku’s aim at the Presidency stretches back to 1999, chosen to be running mate and subsequently Vice President to Olusegun Obasanjo supposedly as a post-June 12 appeasement package. As of today, Atiku is still a member of the APC and has offered a support to the Buhari administration. But don’t put it past him to see an opportunity and take it. He has not been active on Twitter for nothing.

Donald Duke

First, Mr Duke is not for a job. According to him, he would not seek to be seen as relevant in the political space by making noise and having a part-time stint in one of the legislative chambers. Duke has only one political ambition left: to be President of Nigeria. He is waiting to take that chance, and depending on how the PDP organises its internal democratic structures, this could be their most affable candidate for 2019.

Ahmed Makarfi

Through the rumpus of their leadership crisis, the soft-spoken former Governor of Kaduna State handled himself with nothing but dignity. As Chairman of the caretaker committee, it would be his duty to organise a NEC meeting and call for a Convention that should erect a new Working Committee for the party, all within the next month. You wonder if he will gather enough goodwill by the time he is done with relieving himself of these duties to rouse some persons to ask him to run for the Presidency. Perhaps not as popular as the rest on this list, but you never know.