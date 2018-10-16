Visionscape: Why Governor Ambode must break his silence

Since he lost his bid to clinch the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its Governorship candidate for the 2019 elections, it has become increasingly clear that Governor Ambode has decided to do away with Lagosians and prepare for his return journey back to Epe. Any close watcher of events in Lagos will testify to the fact that since he lost the primary elections, governance has departed from the state and the famed center of excellence is regressing into pre-democratic chaos. The traffic situation has gone from bad to worse while officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) are evidently absent on the road.

This is not the only sign that the Governor has abandoned the state to its own devices. The continuous worsening state of environmental degradation in the state is a health epidemic waiting to happen. Visionscape, the contractor handling the waste management of the state that has failed massively in its delivery has withdrawn operations. According to a strongly worded statement from the company two weeks ago, it has decided to suspend its operations due to the continuous attacks on its staff from Lagosians.

It is important to state that Visionscape has refused to back this allegation that Lagosians have been attacking its staff with pictorial or video evidence. As such, this move comes across as little more than an attempt to run away from its failures and a fear of termination of its poor services by the next administration. A quick tour across the state capital and other parts of the state shows the massive environmental issues Lagos is battling with due to Visionscape incompetence.

However, while Visionscape might decide to take Lagosians for granted, the Governor should not do such as he still have a leadership role to play till May 2019. It is disheartening that the state government is silent on this mess being perpetrated by Visionscape. The Governor owe Lagosians an explanation about the purported suspension and the failure of the cleaner Lagos initiative. With an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO) of fifty Billion Naira of tax payers’ funds deployed to Visionscape, the Governor owe Lagosians an explanation. If not, it will go down in history that a chartered accountant like Governor Akinwunmi Ambode supervised the rape of tax payers through Visionscape.