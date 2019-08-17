Waje, forex bans and happiness: What to expect from Rubbin’ Minds this weekend

Our big guest for the week on Rubbin’ Minds is singer extraordinaireWaje Iruobe. One of the divas of Nigerian music, Waje let us into a rarely seen side of the industry when she broke down her reasons for wanting to take a break from music earlier this year. The initial setback behind her, Waje is back on her grind and promoting her critically acclaimed 2019 album Red Velvet, her friendship with the other divas and how she is making the industry better for the independent artists for whom she has paved the way. She sits with Japheth Omojuwa to discuss all this, her plans the next decade of her career and especially her daughter Empress starting her own forays into the music industry.

A diva worthy of the adoration she inspires, and worthy of all our attention.

This week on Rubbin’ Minds, we have an interesting line up, especially in light of the predicted investor panic that will follow President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent actions. The President through spokesman Bashir Ahmad announced new forex bans. This new wave of bans are targeted at importers raw foods and food products. The reason the presidency gave is that they believe the country has attained food security. The bans are to ‘wean’us off our attachment to foreign products.

This week Omojuwa will discuss the real world implications of this with agripreneur and policy analyst Leonard Ebute. Dr. Saheed Parakoyi, a lecturer from the University of Ibadan will also join the discussion and lend his insights. With significant insight in the local industry, both will bring data backed insights to the matter.

The trio will discuss the presidency’s claims of food security and sufficiency, the real world implications of another forex ban on investor confidence and the autonomy of the CBN. They will also discuss the extenuating factors that have hindered us from attaining food sustainability.

On the show tomorrow, Omojuwa’s also going to talk on Happiness. This has been a huge thing for Nigeria over the last decade. The country used to rank very high on the international index for happiness, but we’ve seen a such a sharp decline thanks to recessions, insecurity and violence. The show’s guest, Dr. Arun Misha has spent his life teaching people to how to make their own happiness. He brings his unique philosophies to the show, as well as a few exercises for people to spot when people around them are genuinely unhappy. Separating happiness from personal income and external validation are also big topics on this week’s show.