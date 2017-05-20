Watch this hilarious video of Hillary Clinton dodging a hug from Trump

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

A hilarious video shot during Hilary Clinton’s campaign was posted Friday by Phillip Reines, an old time Clinton aide on Twitter.

The video shows Clinton on Sept. 24 walking out on a mock stage to greet a man playing the role of Trump for the prep session for the debate, Reines who plays Trump is seen on the video walking toward the nominee Clinton, his arms open wide as if to embrace her. Clinton dodges his embrace then tries to slap him a high five.

Reines (Trump) refuses to be denied and grabs her into a bear hug whether she liked it or nothing.

Watch Video below ;

Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice… A favorite moment from debate prep (9/24/16): pic.twitter.com/JAAHaqKFoa — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 19, 2017

Clinton’s reaction to the video was a good laugh as she couldn’t contain herself when she saw the video. She tweeted;

I burst out laughing when I saw this video this morning. Hope it brightens your day. https://t.co/CEcdoaQUuC — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 19, 2017

The video was recorded about two weeks before the leak of a 2005 video which went viral. In the video, President Trump had boasted in very vulgar language to former “Access Hollywood” anchor Billy Bush about grabbing and touching women without their consent.