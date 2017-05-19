The Thread: “To have something for the boys” | Witty, eye opening answers to Pastor Sam’s question about Nigeria

Pastor Sam Adeyemi, founder of Daystar Christian Centre Church in Lagos is very passionate about Nigeria. Today, he decided to pose a pertinent question to his followers. Seeing as there is an American dream, it is only fitting for there to be a Nigerian dream, isn’t it? In fact, every country should have a dream- ideally. So what’s Nigeria’s dream? That’s what the good pastor wanted to know:

Riotous responses followed. The pulse of the people seems to swing between sullen because there is no such thing as a Nigerian dream to witty ’cause gotta have that Banana Island house to optimistic, for God is with us.

Do see below:

International Exposure

Ego

Wifi and the goodies of life

No Nigerian Dream

My Nigerian Dream

Awwwww.

[Read also]:”Sam Eaton: 59 percent of millennials raised in a Church have dropped out—and they’re trying to tell us why”

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: “Fleeing your problems?” “Try not to start WW III” | Americans worry about Trump’s international trip

Today’s Noisemakers: Omojuwa, Amara Nwankpa and Ayo Sogunro

The Thread: The upsides and downsides of NYSC posting