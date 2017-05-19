The Thread: “To have something for the boys” | Witty, eye opening answers to Pastor Sam’s question about Nigeria

Pastor Sam Adeyemi, founder of Daystar Christian Centre Church in Lagos is very passionate about Nigeria. Today, he decided to pose a pertinent question to his followers. Seeing as there is an American dream, it is only fitting for there to be a Nigerian dream, isn’t it? In fact, every country should have a dream- ideally. So what’s Nigeria’s dream? That’s what the good pastor wanted to know:

What is the Nigerian dream? — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) May 19, 2017

Riotous responses followed. The pulse of the people seems to swing between sullen because there is no such thing as a Nigerian dream to witty ’cause gotta have that Banana Island house to optimistic, for God is with us.

Do see below:

International Exposure

@sam_adeyemi This question has already been answered na. To miss Nigeria from the abroad https://t.co/5dWgmY5ozw — enefaa (@enefa_a) May 19, 2017

@sam_adeyemi to sleep in Nigeria and wake up in America. — Usmanov. (@Iam_Atomon) May 19, 2017

@sam_adeyemi To be a Nigerian in the 'diaspora'. 😂😂 — Àṣàkẹ́ (@Omodayo2) May 19, 2017

Ego

@sam_adeyemi the Nigerian dream is to have something for the boys when they ask "anything for the boys?" — Misx Dee 🍑 (@CarxSan) May 19, 2017

@sam_adeyemi Own at least a house in Lagos and the village with three generators each, own a jeep and shout on others "do you know who I am?" — Obinna Papiee (@Chris_Nwoji) May 19, 2017

Wifi and the goodies of life

@sam_adeyemi The Nigerian dream is to experience what it feels like to have Uninterrupted Power Supply — Kehinde Fash (@kennizworld) May 19, 2017

@sam_adeyemi @Layinka_ To have electricity 24/7 and strong wifi — SOFT AJEBUTTER (@kelzich) May 19, 2017

No Nigerian Dream

@sam_adeyemi great question!!! Apparently there is no Nigeria dream in our current system.We only have individual dreams,which most is GREED — Atere Femi (@femi_atere) May 19, 2017

@sam_adeyemi I read more about the history of Nigeria only recently. There and then, I found out that we never had a dream. It was dead on arrival — Akin-ojo Tunde (@tundeakinojo) May 19, 2017

@sam_adeyemi Perhaps a rephrase of the question sir…'What should the Nigerian dream be? ' Lets be serious about this. Our progress depends on it — Segun Sopitan (@SegunSopitan) May 19, 2017

@SegunSopitan @sam_adeyemi Every time I decided to b serious and come up with the dream, I just keep remembering that we are talking about Nigeria. THIS NIGERIA — OJEBODE STEVE A A (@Ojebodesteve) May 19, 2017

@sam_adeyemi A country cannot have a dream if the government and its people are not strategically inclined to a common goal .This is Nigeria — Funmbi HR (@akinmulerofunbi) May 19, 2017

We only have "A Nigerian's dream", not "The Nigerian dream". We lack a collective goal/dream/vision as a nation. No idea what we stand for. https://t.co/jrW43GSfjW — Omon Ilaboya (@omon_ilaboya) May 19, 2017

My Nigerian Dream

@sam_adeyemi My Nigerian Dream is to see Nigeria as a World Power,making decisions that affect the world for good; and pacesetters emerging from within. — The David Adesina™ (@thedavidadesina) May 19, 2017

To build a United, peaceful and prosperous nation where everyone has equal rights and access to opportunities for fulfilment of their dreams https://t.co/uSWhg5HnuL — A T T A T (@IamAttat) May 19, 2017

A fair opportunity for the son of a nobody to become somebody without the backing of any influential person. https://t.co/cPzBgS0EFU — Rotimi Babs (@Fothlog) May 19, 2017

Having a State that nourishes and nurtures instead of oppressing me. Knowing dat my passport guarantees my dignity & protection anywhere. https://t.co/XvSidyW5vB — COFR (@Artheyneeye) May 19, 2017

@sam_adeyemi

for our National Anthem not to just be a cliché, but feeling & experiencing the realness of each wordings in the anthem… — EMMANUEL AKINWALE (@woliworo) May 19, 2017

That one day not too far away, this nation will be the birthplace of greatness, land of industry, diligence & integrity, where God reigns https://t.co/o3rh3m0DIg — zaphnath-paaneah (@blinx4real) May 19, 2017

A Nigeria where systems will work, corruption will be dealt with head on, merit and not ethnicity will be the benchmark and worship FREE! https://t.co/k7LZFTLDDz — Victor Udoh (@excelength) May 19, 2017

Where every citizen will live together as one irrespective of their religion,ethnicity or political party.With UNITY we can achieve anything https://t.co/MEXABGrz9P — KongiImoleayo (@lightdworld) May 19, 2017

Awwwww.

