Buratai establishes new army unit in Buhari’s hometown, Daura

by Azeez Adeniyi

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai on Friday established a forward operation base in Daura, Katsina State.

The base was named Muhammadu Buhari base.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. -Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement

Buratai said the move was to enhance security in parts of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army’s area of responsibility.

He said, “The establishment of the new unit was part of the implementation of the Nigerian Army approved Order of Battle 2016 (ORBAT 2016) by the Army council.

“Prior to that, the CAOS was also at the Palace of his Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Faruk Umar, the Emir of Daura, for a courtesy call.”