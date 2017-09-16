We are not terrorists, we are not violent – IPOB responds

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday downplayed the declaration by the Defence Headquarters, that the group is a “militant terrorist organisation”.
In a phone interview with the Channels Television, the group said it is a non-violent movement and that it has never carried arms or killed anyone.
“It is very, very laughable that that is coming from a military intelligence officer,” Prince Kanu, younger brother of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, said.
“One, IPOB is a non-violent movement. We do not carry arms. We’ve never asked anyone to kill for us, neither have we killed anyone.
“If you look at our records, our records are clean and straight.
“From inception, Nnamdi Kanu made it clear to the whole world that we are non-violent freedom fighters, and that is the way it has been.”
