‘We’ll regulate, not shut down, social media’- Lai Mohammed | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

‘We’ll regulate, not shut down, social media’- Lai Mohammed

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, has declared that the federal government has no plan to shut down social media in the country.

Mohammed said this in a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, adding that the spread of fake news through social media brought about the outbreak of violence across the country. However, Mohammed said the government will go ahead to regulate social media.

“As we have said many times, no responsible government will stand by and allow such abuse of social media to continue. The fake news/disinformation purveyors have latched on to our concerns to allege that the Federal Government is planning to shut down social media. No, we have no plans to shut down the social media. What we have always advocated, and what we will do, is to regulate the social media. Nigeria is not alone in this regard. The issue of social media regulation is an ongoing debate not just in Nigeria but around the world, including in the United States, which is the flag flyer of constitutional democracy. Even the owners of the various social media platforms, including Facebook, are increasingly joining the call for content regulation.

“It is incumbent upon us all, therefore, to strike a balance between free speech – which this Administration is committed to upholding – and fake news/disinformation, which it is determined to fight,” he said.

After 12 days, Police release #EndSARS protester, Eromosele, regains freedom

After spending 12 days in custody, #EndSARS protester, Peter Eromosele Adene, has been released by the police force on Thursday.

Adene was arrested by the police on November 7 from his home in Ikeja, Lagos and taken to Abuja for interrogation before he was returned to Lagos for trial after 10 days.

He was arraigned in court on four count charges of cyber-stalking and activities likely to cause breach of peace. He was granted bail on Tuesday by Magistrate Folarin Williams of the Yaba Magistrate Court.

Nigerian Government threatens CNN, describes Lekki Incident as ‘Massacre without dead bodies’

The Nigerian Government, on Thursday, insisted that there was no mass murder at the Lekki Toll Gate by military men contrary to recent CNN reports, widespread belief and evidence.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, threatened to sanction media outlet, CNN, and described the report by the foreign news medium as “irresponsible journalism”.

“Like everyone else, I watched the CNN report. I must tell you that it reinforces the disinformation that is going around, and it is blatantly irresponsible and a poor piece of journalistic work by a reputable international news organization,”

“This is very serious and CNN should be sanctioned for that,” he said.

The minister also said the government stands by last Saturday’s testimony of the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Taiwo, who told the Judicial Panel of Inquiry instituted by the Lagos State Government that blank bullets were fired at the toll gate.

AMAA 2020 nominations postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions

The 2020 Africa Movie Academy Awards nominations, originally slated for Friday, November 20, 2020, is now scheduled to hold on November 30, 2020.

The development was announced on the AMAA social media page on Thursday.

“We live in uncertain times and due to the global movement restrictions as a result of the COVID pandemic which has disrupted the travel plans of most members of the AMAA jury…

“We have been forced to reschedule The Africa Movie Academy Awards nominations across all categories from 20th of November to the 30th November, 2020. The date of the Awards ceremony remains 20th of December,” the statement read.

NCDC confirms 236 new COVID-19 cases

236 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-142

Ogun-19

Kaduna-15

FCT-14

Imo-14

Rivers-14

Plateau-6

Katsina-3

Ekiti-2

Jigawa-2

Oyo-2

Cross River-1

Kano-1

Taraba-1



65,693 confirmed

61,457 discharged

1,163 deaths pic.twitter.com/UrnDtPhBai — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 18, 2020