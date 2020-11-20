Happy Regardless | The Daily Vulnerable

By Guest Contributor

We are always trying to get somewhere—never content to be where we are. But “progress” isn’t always progress. Progress isn’t merely the passing of time or the accomplishment of goals.

Learning to be content is progress.

Every day that passes brings us closer to death. It also brings us closer to the next ‘tragedy’ or bliss. Perhaps a car accident is awaiting, or a heart attack, or cancer, or World War III. A year ago we weren’t anticipating a pandemic. How many people’s plans have this outbreak altered or destroyed?

There will always be something to ‘worry’ about. So when will you decide to be happy regardless?

